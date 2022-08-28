Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus

LONDON (AP) — The annual Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets of London for the first time since 2019. More than 1 million people are expected to take in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe’s largest street party on Sunday and Monday. The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture at the end of August every year, had to take place online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The carnival traces its history back to 1958. Celebrations began on Saturday night, as more than 1,000 people gathered to watch a steel band competition in west London.

