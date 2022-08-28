Outspoken lawmaker picked to lead South Korean opposition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Firebrand lawmaker Lee Jae-myung has been elected to lead South Korea’s main opposition party, months after his narrow presidential defeat to conservative opponent Yoon Suk Yeol left the liberals in disarray. Lee’s dominant win in the Democratic Party chairperson’s race on Sunday ends a monthslong leadership void for the liberals, who still control a majority in the Parliament. It revives his rivalry with Yoon, a relative political novice who has seen his popularity decline since taking office in May amid a worsening economy, policy mishaps on education and other domestic issues, and mishandled Cabinet appointments.

