Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will increase a planned offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea to 3 gigawatts and hook it up to the German grid which will be a step toward weaning Europe off its reliance on Russian gas. When established in 2030, it should supply electricity to up 4.5 million European homes. A subsea cable will run to northern Germany, enabling the power to be sent directly to the German electricity grid and on to the rest of Europe. Monday’s announcement came a day before a meeting on Bornholm to discuss ways to make the Baltic Sea region free of Russian energy and have a green transition. .

