Fire on Baltic Sea ferry under control, no injuries

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire has been reported on passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze was “limited” and was under control. No one has been injured. The Swedish broadcaster SVT said the ferry was north of Sweden’s Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out Monday. According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, the fire is under control and while there’s smoke there are “no open flames.” Reportedly a tire was ablaze on the ferry’s car deck. One passenger said everyone went to the upper deck. Nearby ships and a helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution. The ferry was traveling from Latvia to Sweden.

