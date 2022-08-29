German leader outlines vision for bigger, more coherent EU

PRAGUE (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling for a growing European Union to agree on a series of changes that would help it overcome internal divisions and stand up to external rivals such as Russia and China. In a wide-ranging speech at Charles University in Prague on Monday, Scholz said the EU must make itself “fit” for future enlargement from 27 to 30 — or even 36 — nations. He proposed taking more decisions by majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity on all issues that has in the past allowed individual member states to veto key decisions. Scholz also backed calls to reconsider the composition of the European Parliament and its executive Commission.

