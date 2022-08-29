Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform

BEIRUT (AP) — A granddaughter of a former Lebanese president has announced her long shot candidacy for the cash-strapped country’s upcoming presidential elections. Tracy Chamoun on Monday blasted the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah at a press conference for its influential role in politics and security, and pledged that her vision for the country would bring sweeping reforms to pull Lebanon out of a crippling economic crisis that has impoverished over three-quarters of the population. Chamoun, 61, has not yet received a formal endorsement from any of Lebanon’s ruling parties in parliament. Chamoun’s late grandfather, former president Camille Chamoun, founded the right-wing National Liberal Party, which took part in the country’s brutal 15-year civil war.

