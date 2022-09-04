John Paul I, briefly serving, ‘smiling” pope, is beatified

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who was distinguished for his humility and cheerfulness. The ceremony in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday constitutes the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died in 1978, 33 days after being elected. Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to John Paul I — that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires. Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, punctuated by thunder and lightning. Francis encouraged the faithful to pray to Luciani to obtain “the smile of the soul.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.