Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas investigative reporter has been stabbed to death outside his home and police are searching for a suspect. The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. Authorities say it appears the 69-year-old German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing. German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.