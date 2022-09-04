Reports: 4 feared dead in private jet crash in Baltic Sea

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish and German media reports say four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany are feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia’s coast. Swedish news agency TT said the Cessna Citation 551 jet had taken off from the Spanish city of Jerez on Sunday afternoon. It dissappeared from radar while flying over the Baltic Sea northwest of the Latvian port city of Ventspils. The aircraft was registered in Austria. It was en route to the German city of Cologne. German media said passengers were a family of three in addition to the pilot.

