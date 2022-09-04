Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion is the highest-attended day of the year, with The Cinema Foundation estimating there were 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday. The one-day event was offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters including major chains of AMC and Regal Cinemas. Comscore says the event collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million. The top performing titles for the day included “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.”

