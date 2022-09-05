Boat hits channel marker off Miami, injures 11 people

BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. (AP) — Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say 11 of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday. The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. There were 14 on the boat. Seven suffered minor injuries. Boca Chita Key is part of the Biscayne National Park offshore of Miami-Dade County.

