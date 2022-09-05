Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Electrical grid problems have cut power to parts of Oman. The state-run Oman News Agency announced the power cuts on Monday, describing the “partial blackout.” It said, the “Oman Electricity Transmission Company is currently handling this blackout and the electricity will be restored gradually,” without elaborating on the cause. It said the outages are affecting Muscat, the country’s capital, and other areas. The agency said officials hope to restore power in the next coming hours. Namaa Group, which oversees Oman’s electrical grid, blamed the outage on “a technical failure in one of the transmission lines.” The sultanate of Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

