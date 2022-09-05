Greece: Briton released pending trial over flight disruption

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A British man who faces charges of disrupting an easyJet flight from London to Cyprus has been released with no restrictive conditions pending his trial in Greece. The 22-year-old supermarket employee told an examining magistrate in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Monday that he was very sorry about his behavior that led to the flight being diverted to Greece. He said anxiety at the prospect of meeting his mother for the first time ever in Cyprus had led him to drink excessively. The British man faces several charges, of which one, endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety, is a felony. No trial date was set, and he was free to leave Greece.

