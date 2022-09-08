Greek police don’t find migrants reported at Turkish border

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation has failed to locate a large group of migrants on an islet on the Greek side of a river that runs along the border with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for people illegally entering Europe. A police statement Thursday said repeated efforts to locate the migrants were fruitless. Their presence on an islet in the Evros River was reported by Turkish authorities. Pölice said their earlier announcement that the migrants had been located was wrongly phrased and had been based on reports by Turkish authorities.

