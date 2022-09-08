Half of Japan governing lawmakers tied to Unification Church

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party says nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot to death during a campaign speech July. The suspect reportedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the Unification Church. That led to revelations of widespread ties between governing Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the church. The South Korea-based church has been accused of inappropriate recruitment and business tactics and of pressuring adherents to make large donations, which the church denies.

