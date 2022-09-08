Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China say their troops have begun pulling back from one of the key friction points on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. The disengagement follows a 16th round of commander-level talks between the two countries in July. The two countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border, called the Line of Actual Control. In June 2020, 20 Indian troops died in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

