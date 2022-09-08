JoJo Siwa to receive Gamechanger Award from GLSEN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts. The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala. Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, executive director of GLSEN, says Siwa will be honored for her focus on anti-bullying and being a “fierce advocate for kindness, self-acceptance” for the LGBTQ community. She says Siwa handled coming out as a pansexual last year with “such grace.” Siwa appeared on “Dance Moms” and made history by becoming the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.