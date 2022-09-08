Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say DNA from a public official now jailed on suspicion of murder was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing, and the official was “very upset” about stories the reporter wrote and was pursuing. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday and was due in court Thursday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles lost his primary bid for re-election in June after German wrote turmoil and internal dissention about Telles’ management of the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

