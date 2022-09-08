Republican filibuster could kill S. Carolina abortion ban
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate concedes a bill to ban almost all abortions in his state may not pass despite significant support from his party. The roadblock to enacting the South Carolina measure, which would have included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception, came when Republican Sen. Tom Davis launched a filibuster. Davis, who opposes any blanket ban on abortions in South Carolina, said he will argue against the bill until the Senate musters the 26 votes required to end the filibuster. That appeared unlikely to happen.