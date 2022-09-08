Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two deputies have been killed while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and that a suspect remains barricaded in a home. The sheriff’s office in Cobb County outside Atlanta tweeted that the two deputies died Thursday evening “in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers were at the scene. The county sheriff’s office did not release any additional on the identities of the officers or how they were killed. Cobb County sprawlsto the northwest of Atlanta and is one of the state’s more populous counties with more than 760,000 people.

