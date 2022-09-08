UK politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns

LONDON (AP) — U.K. politicians across the political spectrum have united in sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating in a state funeral for the monarch. Essential government functions will continue, but much of the routine business of politics will be put on pause. New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country was “devastated” by the death of the monarch, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.” Lawmakers in the House of Commons will hold two days of tributes to the queen on Friday and Saturday.

