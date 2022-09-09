Report: 2 dead, 3 missing after New Zealand boat hits whale
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two people are reportedly dead and three more missing after a boat in New Zealand collided with a whale and capsized. News organization Stuff reported that 11 people were aboard the boat and six were rescued Saturday morning near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told Stuff there was a “sick feeling” among those waiting for more news. Police said in a statement they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use. They did not immediately provide further details.