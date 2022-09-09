Report: 2 dead, 3 missing after New Zealand boat hits whale

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two people are reportedly dead and three more missing after a boat in New Zealand collided with a whale and capsized. News organization Stuff reported that 11 people were aboard the boat and six were rescued Saturday morning near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told Stuff there was a “sick feeling” among those waiting for more news. Police said in a statement they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use. They did not immediately provide further details.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.