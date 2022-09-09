Strong earthquakes shake part of Indonesia’s West Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A series of strong inland earthquakes have shaken Indonesia’s easternmost province Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said at least four land-based earthquakes between 6.2 and 5.5 magnitudes were centered about 23 miles northwest of Central Mamberamo district of West Papua province at a depth up to 10 miles. The head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Division said the quakes posed no danger of triggering a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quakes between 6.1 and 5.9 magnitude at a depth between 11.8 and 20.5 miles. Variations in early measurements are common.

