Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican Adam Laxalt is trying to capitalize on his military experience and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s lack of it as he tries to turn a red seat blue in the swing state of Nevada. The former attorney general served as a judge advocate general in the Navy in Iraq. But he couldn’t emphasize that military record much during a sometimes-heated GOP primary. His opponent, retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, was a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Now Brown is campaigning for Laxalt, recently appearing with him serving up free hot dogs at the VFW in Reno.

