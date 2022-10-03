Nobel panel to announce winner of physics prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physics will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. While physicsts often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science. Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

