US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of American elections while China is interested in influencing policy perspectives in favor of Beijing. That concern aligns with unclassified intelligence advisory obtained by The Associated Press that says China is probably seeking to influence select races to “hinder candidates perceived to be particularly adversarial to Beijing.” Officials say they’ve not identified any credible threats to election infrastructure, but the intelligence warning comes amid the peak of a midterm campaign in which a rising number of candidates and voters openly express a lack of confidence in the nation’s democratic processes.

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

