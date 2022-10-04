15-year girl, boyfriend arrested in father’s stabbing death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the stabbing death of the girl’s father. Police said in a news conference Tuesday that officers called Monday afternoon to the apartment of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer found him dead with stab wounds. Police say Gilmer’s teenage daughter made the 911 call and told dispatchers she arrived at the apartment after school to find her father injured and unconscious. The girl was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after police questioned her. Police later arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Officials say they don’t yet have a motive for the killing.

