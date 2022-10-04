Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is a key issue in the Arizona attorney general race pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh, against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh is a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding almost total abortion ban. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed him. Mayes is an attorney and university professor who served for seven years on the Arizona Corporation Commission. She says she supports abortion rights and doesn’t consider either the older ban or a more recent law to be constitutional. Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich from running again.

