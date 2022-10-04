Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — An understated collection awaited Chanel’s VIP guests for one of the biggest shows of Paris Fashion Week’s final day. For spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove. There were some minor thrills in the collection. Model Irina Shayk looked ravishing in a shoulder-less, capped-sleeve marbled gown with ruffled tiering. A-line minis led the eyes down to banded white-lattice thigh high socks. Later on Tuesday are shows by Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton.