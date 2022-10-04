Colombia and ELN rebels to restart peace talks

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Delegates of Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group announced that they will restart peace talks that were suspended in 2018. After meeting in Venezuela’s capital city, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement also added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.

