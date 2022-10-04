Depositors storm 3 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese depositors have stormed at least three banks after the country’s crippled financial institutions partially reopened. The banks on Tuesday were met with angry depositors, demanding their trapped savings. Among the raiders was retired police officer Ali al-Sahli, who was armed with a pistol when he stormed a BLC Bank branch in eastern Lebanon, demanding $24,000 of his savings to help pay for his son’s tuition fees in Ukraine. Police officers arrested him before he was able to retrieve the money. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict informal controls on cash withdrawals as the economy continues to spiral.

