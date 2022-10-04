Donovan, Dempsey to broadcast World Cup in US for Fox
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Landon Donovan is teaming with Clint Dempsey again at a World Cup. The pair, who share the American record of 57 international goals, will work for Fox at this year’s tournament in Qatar. Donovan is paired with Ian Darke on one of five play-by-play teams. He joins Dempsey, hired last spring as a studio analyst. Fox announced the shifted World Cup opener between host Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20 will be on its FS1 cable network. The main Fox network has NFL pregame coverage.