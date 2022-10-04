EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos to tax blacklist

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist. It also put Anguilla back on as just a year after it was removed. The EU said Tuesday that it made the additions over “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.” The blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and it’s updated every six months.. It now includes 12 jurisdictions that are considered non-cooperative. Bermuda was removed from the list, and anti-poverty charity Oxfam criticized that decision.

