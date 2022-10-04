Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti, the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, is in the grips of an inflationary vise that is squeezing its citizenry and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging and making parents afraid to send their kids to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; and hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to remain open. Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Protesters vow to keep up the pressure until Henry resigns.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

