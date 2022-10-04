Judge expects Steve Bannon’s wall fraud trial in Nov. 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Tuesday said Steve Bannon’s trial on charges he defrauded donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border might not happen until late next year. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said he anticipates Bannon, who is former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, will go to trial in November 2023. That’s about a year before the 2024 presidential election. Manhattan prosecutors charged the 68-year-old Bannon last month with state-level money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.