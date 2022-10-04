Judge expects Steve Bannon’s wall fraud trial in Nov. 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Tuesday said Steve Bannon’s trial on charges he defrauded donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border might not happen until late next year. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said he anticipates Bannon, who is former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, will go to trial in November 2023. That’s about a year before the 2024 presidential election. Manhattan prosecutors charged the 68-year-old Bannon last month with state-level money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.