Mexican government considering army-run airline

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes, as well as the former presidential jet. The unusual plan was mentioned in a trove of army documents obtained by the Guacamaya hackers group. On Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed it’s under consideration. The president already has put the army in charge of building trains and airports and the airline proposal would mark yet another increase in the army’s economic role. López Obrador refuses to use the presidential jet, saying it’s too luxurious, and has tried unsuccessfully for almost four years to sell it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.