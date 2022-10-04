Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen have killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. Police say Percival Mabasa was driving his vehicle when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head. Police say they are trying to identify the attackers and determine their motive. Mabasa was critical of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, and his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising. Media watchdogs condemned the killing.

