Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a 2017 attack when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game. Now, Paul has revived those traumatic events in a campaign attack on his opponent. A social media video released Monday attacks Paul’s Democratic rival Charles Booker. The video says Booker associated with “radical left” people who condone and perpetrate violence. Booker calls it “dangerous and dishonest rhetoric” and ads he has never endorsed violence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.