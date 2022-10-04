Teen sought in ambush outside school that killed 1, hurt 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are seeking a 16-year-old youth in last week’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers. Police said Tuesday that the 16-year-old is wanted on arrest warrants for charges of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder and other counts. Police said previously they were seeking five suspects who opened fire on the teens as they walked away from a football scrimmage outside at Roxborough High School on Sept. 27. The shooting came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year. It drew wide attention in a nation dealing with a stream of mass shootings.

