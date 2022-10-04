UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister has acknowledged it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would likely take a long time to run its course. Nevertheless, she vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. No one has yet been sent to Rwanda but Braverman said Tuesday she was “looking actively” at negotiating with other countries on similar deals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.