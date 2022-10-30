Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region. The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by some academics and health workers. The first formal peace talks began last week. South Africa’s government had previously said they would end Sunday. Representatives of the warring sides have not responded to questions.

