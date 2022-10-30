UK police say gas bombs thrown at immigration center, 1 hurt

LONDON (AP) — British police say one person was injured when gasoline bombs were thrown at an immigration center in the English port town of Dover. The Kent Police force says “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown Sunday at the facility and “one minor injury has been reported.” A news photographer who was at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police said only that “the suspect has been identified and located.” Dover is the arrival point for thousands of migrants who cross the English Channel from France in small boats. The number of people making the hazardous journey has risen sharply in recent years.

