Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government has presented a new bill to fight human trafficking in the southern European country that seeks to offer better protection for economically vulnerable migrants in the clutches of international criminal rings. Potential victims will receive personalized and free legal assistance along with the ability to seek economic aid and help with housing. The National Police will have a new surveillance office devoted to helping the victims of trafficking. Spain’s interior ministry says that in 2021 Spanish police freed more than 1,000 victims of human exploitation rings. Poor women are often coerced into prostitution rings under the threat of violence. Men and children are also exploited.

