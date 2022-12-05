Confusion over Iran’s religious police as women drop hijab

CAIRO (AP) — Confusion over the status of Iran’s religious police is growing as state media cast doubt on reports the force had been shut down. The mixed messages have raised speculation that Iran’s clerical leadership is considering concessions in an attempt to defuse widespread anti-government protests that are entering the third month. Despite the uncertainty, it has appeared for weeks that enforcement of the strict dress code has been scaled back as more women walk the streets without wearing the required headscarf. Monday also marks the start of another three-day nationwide strike called by protesters. In Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, about a third of shops were closed, witnesses said.

