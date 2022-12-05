IS suspect arrested in Pakistan Embassy attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban government spokesman says an Islamic State suspect has been arrested in last week’s shooting attack targeting the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul. Pakistan’s top diplomat in Afghanistan was not harmed in the attack on Friday but a bodyguard was injured. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the shooting. The chief spokesman for the Taliban government said in a tweet on Monday that a suspect was arrested, describing him as a foreign national. He says the attack was organized jointly by Islamic State and “rebels,” apparently a reference to anti-Taliban groups in Afghanistan.

