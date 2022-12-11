Palestinians: Israeli army kills teen girl in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian hospital says Israeli forces have killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank. Jana Zakaran was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead early Monday. Palestinian news agency reports that 16-year-old Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin. The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway. It added clashes erupted when troops entered Jenin and arrested three wanted Palestinians. About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

