Guinea’s ex-junta leader testifies about stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara took the stand for the first time Monday to testify about his role in a stadium massacre by the military 13 years ago in which at least 157 people were killed and dozens of women raped. Camara is one of 11 men charged with the murders and rapes in the stadium attack on Sept. 28, 2009, in which security forces fired at unarmed demonstrators protesting the junta leader’s plans to run for president. Dressed in woven Burkina Faso clothing, Camara sounded nervous and bitter as he maintained his innocence in front of a packed courtroom of several hundred people.

