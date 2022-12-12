Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is to appear in federal court in Washington to face charges. The arrest and extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi are a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the terrorist attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, two years after it revealed that it had charged him in connection with the explosion. Mas’ud’s appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

