Pakistan reopens key Afghan border point shut after clashes

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have reopened a key border crossing with neighboring Afghanistan that was briefly shut during clashes between the two sides. Monday’s development comes a day after seven people were killed on the Pakistani side of the border during fighting between Pakistani troops and Afghan Taliban forces. A Taliban fighter was also killed in Sunday’s violence that hit the town of Chaman in Baluchistan province. Pakistani officials say 17 people were also wounded when a mortar shell fired by Taliban fighters hit a restaurant in Chaman, which is adjacent to Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.