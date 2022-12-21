April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for a civil trial arising from a former columnist’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set an April 17 trial date on Wednesday after he rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to delay the trial until the end of the year. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said in a book published in 2019 that Trump raped her, causing the then U.S. president to say it never happened.

